Looting arrest made in St. Lucie County

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Severe impacts across Florida and Georgia, fringe effect still expected in Carolinas

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says a suspected looter has been arrested.

A deputy patrolling shuttered homes and businesses noticed a man outside of Atlantic Hardscapes in the 6200 block of North U.S. 1.

He was not the owner and deputies said he had just burglarized the business.

They identified him as 30-year-old Keith Francis Adams.

"I have said over and over that we will not tolerate looting or price gouging," said Sheriff Ken J. Mascara said in a statement.

"We have deputies actively patrolling the county, including our beach communities, to ensure the safety and security of your homes and businesses. If you think you are going to take advantage of these evacuated properties, be prepared to spend the storm at the county jail," Sheriff Mascara said.