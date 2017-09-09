Looting arrest made in St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Looting arrest made in St. Lucie County

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says a suspected looter has been arrested.

A deputy patrolling shuttered homes and businesses noticed a man outside of Atlantic Hardscapes in the 6200 block of North U.S. 1.

He was not the owner and deputies said he had just burglarized the business.

They identified him as 30-year-old Keith Francis Adams.

"I have said over and over that we will not tolerate looting or price gouging," said Sheriff Ken J. Mascara said in a statement.  

"We have deputies actively patrolling the county, including our beach communities, to ensure the safety and security of your homes and businesses. If you think you are going to take advantage of these evacuated properties, be prepared to spend the storm at the county jail," Sheriff Mascara said.

