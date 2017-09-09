Local man goes door-to-door to help residents

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Severe impacts across Florida and Georgia, fringe effect still expected in Carolinas

IRMA UPDATE: Severe impacts across Florida and Georgia, fringe effect still expected in Carolinas

Story Video: Click here

Residents of a mobile home park in suburban West Palm Beach received a gracious helping hand from a man going door-to-door to make sure everyone was safe before Irma strikes Florida.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline | Hurricane Hacks

Members of the Oak-Land Park Mobile Home Park, located at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Sansburys Way, were working frantically Saturday.

Neighbors said they were reassured by recent forecasts, which have the eye of the storm moving along the west coast, but they didn't want to be complacent.

One resident, who had been busy all week helping others, was receiving special praise from everyone in the neighborhood.

A man named Ty, who is an electrician and handyman, was busy lending a helping hand to anyone in need.

“If you don’t do it, nobody else will,” said Ty. “Somebody’s got to do it, somebody’s gotta help everybody out. That’s what we’re all about, right? That’s what I live by.”

Ty said despite having his own family to care for, he was finding time to help others.

“Some people don’t have help, so you got to be the help,” said Ty.

WPTV was lucky to get a chance to interview Ty for a few minutes because he was busy most of the morning on a mission to help everyone that he could.