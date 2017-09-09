Flooding fears in Boynton Beach

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Severe impacts across Florida and Georgia, fringe effect still expected in Carolinas

IRMA UPDATE: Severe impacts across Florida and Georgia, fringe effect still expected in Carolinas

Story Video: Click here

Even though Hurricane Irma's track has shifted west the east coast will still experience the effects of the storm.

Some living in flood-prone areas are especially on edge.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline | Hurricane Hacks

Saturday morning boaters were making last-minute preparations along the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach.

At the Two George's dock, boaters pointed out that the water has already risen about a foot and the parking lot is already filling up with water.

A captain who runs the Hammer Time fishing charter said that he's relieved the storm has shifted farther west but he's still expecting the docks to take on a lot of water.

"I'm down here to make sure that I can protect my boat...as best possible..." captain Paul Faussolo said.

"I'm just happy that we're not getting that first forecast, that first forecast would've been the most devastating thing I have ever experienced and really didn't want to experience it. I've been sleeping very lightly the past couple of days.. my eyes have been glued to the TV."

Condos in the area have sandbagged their doors just in case.

