Flooding fears in Boynton Beach

Even though Hurricane Irma's track has shifted west the east coast will still experience the effects of the storm.

Some living in flood-prone areas are especially on edge.

Saturday morning boaters were making last-minute preparations along the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach.

At the Two George's dock, boaters pointed out that the water has already risen about a foot and the parking lot is already filling up with water.

A captain who runs the Hammer Time fishing charter said that he's relieved the storm has shifted farther west but he's still expecting the docks to take on a lot of water.

"I'm down here to make sure that I can protect my boat...as best possible..." captain Paul Faussolo said.

"I'm just happy that we're not getting that first forecast, that first forecast would've been the most devastating thing I have ever experienced and really didn't want to experience it.  I've been sleeping very lightly the past couple of days.. my eyes have been glued to the TV."

Condos in the area have sandbagged their doors just in case.
 

