Pahokee residents in good spirits despite storm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pahokee residents in good spirits despite storm

Thousands of people along Lake Okeechobee have left after mandatory evacuations were issued, however some decided to stay.

Ron Shupe was at the Pahokee library using their wifi to download movies and shows for the storm.

"Downloading movies off Netflix to keep me busy," said Shupe.

He's in good spirits despite the unknown.

"Keeps wobbling west a little bit so we really don't know what to expect. Going to expect some big winds."

Pahokee is home to more than 5,000 people. The majority of them left town, but Shupe plans to stay.

"My house is as safe as a shelter," said Shupe. "My trust in the good lord. I trust that He will take care of me and He'll take care of everybody around me."

