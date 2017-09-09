Pahokee residents in good spirits despite storm

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Severe impacts across Florida and Georgia, fringe effect still expected in Carolinas

IRMA UPDATE: Severe impacts across Florida and Georgia, fringe effect still expected in Carolinas

Story Video: Click here

Thousands of people along Lake Okeechobee have left after mandatory evacuations were issued, however some decided to stay.

Ron Shupe was at the Pahokee library using their wifi to download movies and shows for the storm.

"Downloading movies off Netflix to keep me busy," said Shupe.

He's in good spirits despite the unknown.

"Keeps wobbling west a little bit so we really don't know what to expect. Going to expect some big winds."

Pahokee is home to more than 5,000 people. The majority of them left town, but Shupe plans to stay.

"My house is as safe as a shelter," said Shupe. "My trust in the good lord. I trust that He will take care of me and He'll take care of everybody around me."