Delray Beach police working to enforce curfew - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray Beach police working to enforce curfew

Story Video: Click here

Delray Beach is under a mandatory curfew, and police on Saturday are currently out enforcing it.

According to acting City Manager Neal de Jesus, he says people face getting arrested if they don’t abide by it.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline |  Hurricane Hacks

 

“It’s not an option, we’re trying to keep people wise,” De Jesus said.

In Delray, De Jesus says they’ve seen tropical storm force winds and have had reports of debris flying. 

At Bahia and Highway A1A, the city reports a water main ruptured, which was caused by an uprooted tree. 

De Jesus says people should not get complacent, citing his experience with Hurricane Andrew where the storm struck south Miami Dade in 1992, not Palm Beach County as forecasted. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.