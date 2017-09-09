More than 50 animals found tethered to trees

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Severe impacts across Florida and Georgia, fringe effect still expected in Carolinas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Officials are calling it animal cruelty like they've never seen before.

As Hurricane Irma’s outer bands inch closer to Palm Beach County, animal control officers said they are hustling to rescue abandoned animals.

And these aren't pets who are just being left inside, Director of Animal Care Diane Suave said.

“They are left in a yard, in a pen they cannot escape from or tethered to trees or poles,” she said.

Palm Beach County Animal Care reports animal control officers have rescued 49 dogs and two cats in the last 48 hours.

“Even a tiny bit of sand can hurt an animal when it’s traveling through 100-plus mph winds,” Sauve said.

Animal control officers were slowly pulled off the road at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sauve said once winds reach a sustained 35 mph, no officers will be permitted to rescue animals.

“We are asking the public, if it is safe, consider sheltering any animals you see left outside,” she said.

Both Sauve and State Attorney Dave Aronberg said they promise to prosecute anyone who left their animals outside to fend for themselves during Hurricane Irma.

“This is a prime example of animal cruelty,” Aronberg said. “We will find you, and we will prosecute you.”

Sauve said officials will use every paper trail imaginable to track down animal cruelty offenders.

“It’s unconscionable,” she said. “We will not stand for it here in Palm Beach County.”