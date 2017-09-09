Mandatory evacuations lifted in St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mandatory evacuations lifted in St. Lucie County

Story Video: Click here

St. Lucie County leaders announced this morning that those residents living on North and South Hutchinson Island are now in a voluntary evacuation zone.

They changed it from a mandatory evacuation after the storm continued its westward shift.

Many residents in the area have already evacuated. However, some made the last minute decision to stay.

We found some residents taking one last walk on the beach before the conditions worsen.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline |  Hurricane Hacks

“It’s extremely rough right now. I walk on the beach everyday and it’s usually much calmer,” said Patty Barlow, who lives on South Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says it will be checking for reentry cards,  identification or proof that you work on the island before allowing you back on.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.