More than 100 animals sheltered in Indian River

More than 100 animals sheltered in Indian River

Shelters opened at 8 a.m. Saturday in Indian River County as Hurricane Irma began to take aim at Florida.

By 2 p.m. there were more than 1,200 people in the shelters across the county, including more than 100 animals at the pet-friendly shelter. 

County officials are encouraging people to use the shelters as a last resort and to rely on family and friends for a place to stay. 

The mandatory evacuation is still in place for homes east of US 1 and on barrier islands. 

The emergency operations center said the concern is winds and flooding that could start Sunday morning. 

