Crews battle water main break in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews battle water main break in Delray Beach

Crews are working to repair a water main break at Bauhinia Road and A1A. 

The break happened around 10 a.m. Saturday and officials say does not appear to be storm-related, but the result of an aging, cast-iron pipe. 

Utility workers and Delray Beach Fire Rescue divers are working on isolating and repairing the leak.

Some city residents in the affected area may experience water service interruptions and discolored water, though the water is safe to drink.

Officials say the break does not appear to be weather related.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.