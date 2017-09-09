Ohio National Guard headed to Florida for Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ohio National Guard headed to Florida for Irma

CLEVELAND -- The general in charge of the Ohio National Guard says as many as 3,500 Ohio soldiers will be sent to Florida to help the state with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Maj. General Mark Bartman told The Associated Press Saturday the Ohio National Guard will be part of a contingent of totaling around 7,000 soldiers from National Guard units in Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan.

Bartman says Ohio Guard soldiers will head to Florida starting sometime next week. It's the Ohio National Guard's first large deployment of soldiers for U.S. disaster relief since Hurricane Katrina along the Gulf Coast in 2005.

The general says Ohio Guard soldiers will be involved in varying missions that could include providing security alongside local law enforcement and helping transport stranded people to shelters.

