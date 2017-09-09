Ohio National Guard headed to Florida for Irma

Saturday, September 9 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-09-09 21:40:58 GMT
Irma Currents as of 5PM Saturday
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.
Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-07 15:48:55 GMT
Friday, September 8 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:30:19 GMT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
Maj. General Mark Bartman told The Associated Press Saturday the Ohio National Guard will be part of a contingent of totaling around 7,000 soldiers from National Guard units in Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan.
Bartman says Ohio Guard soldiers will head to Florida starting sometime next week. It's the Ohio National Guard's first large deployment of soldiers for U.S. disaster relief since Hurricane Katrina along the Gulf Coast in 2005.
The general says Ohio Guard soldiers will be involved in varying missions that could include providing security alongside local law enforcement and helping transport stranded people to shelters.