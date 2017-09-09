Trump urges anyone in Irma's path to 'get out'

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Closing in on southwest Florida tomorrow morning, fringe effects and coastal impacts expected in Carolinas

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is cautioning people in Irma's path to "get out of its way" and not worry about their possessions.

Trump says property is replaceable but lives are not, and that safety must come first.

The president commented at a weekend Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. He posted a brief video of his remarks on Twitter.

Trump says the nation is grieving for those who've been killed by the powerful storm, which spent the week churning its way across the Caribbean, leaving death and destruction in its wake.

Hurricane Irma is forecast to hit Florida's Keys and southwest coast early Sunday.

Trump says the U.S. is as prepared as it can be for a storm as monstrous as Irma.