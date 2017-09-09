Evacuations continue in SW Fla., some stay put

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

While a lot of people in Cape Coral are evacuating as Hurricane Irma approaches, others decided to grab a bite at one of the only places they say was open in town: Nevermind Awesome Bar and Eatery.

As the neighborhood grows quieter and quieter as more people board up their homes and evacuate, this spot grew louder and louder, full with people.

"We haven't seen this many people in like, two days," Brad Stahlhut said. "So it's a little comforting to see some other people doing exactly what we're doing, which is enjoying the last few hours of civilization."

He was was eating there with his wife and child. They're nervous, but are being optimistic about the situation.

"My husband says it's our last supper, for a while, his wife, Shannon said. "But not really, but it's like, you don't know. I mean, you never know."

They live in Fort Myers, on the third floor of an 18 floor high rise, so they're not too worried about storm surge like many Cape Coral residents are. However, the wind is a major concern.

"I feel very safe there," she said. "And everything is good and we'll make the best of it."

She and her husband are no stranger to hurricanes. They've been through their fare share of them. However, this one is a bit more intimidating, they say.

"This one seems like it's the scariest of all of them," he said. "But we're prepared."

Many of the others inside shared the same sentiment, they're nervous. However, they're confident that once this storm passes through, they're going to be okay. Despite not evacuating the area, they think they'll be safely hunkered down in their homes.