Evacuations continue in SW Fla., some stay put - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Evacuations continue in SW Fla., some stay put

While a lot of people in Cape Coral are evacuating as Hurricane Irma approaches, others decided to grab a bite at one of the only places they say was open in town: Nevermind Awesome Bar and Eatery. 

As the neighborhood grows quieter and quieter as more people board up their homes and evacuate, this spot grew louder and louder, full with people. 

"We haven't seen this many people in like, two days," Brad Stahlhut said. "So it's a little comforting to see some other people doing exactly what we're doing, which is enjoying the last few hours of civilization."

He was was eating there with his wife and child. They're nervous, but are being optimistic about the situation. 

"My husband says it's our last supper, for a while, his wife, Shannon said. "But not really, but it's like, you don't know. I mean, you never know."

They live in Fort Myers, on the third floor of an 18 floor high rise, so they're not too worried about storm surge like many Cape Coral residents are. However, the wind is a major concern. 

"I feel very safe there," she said. "And everything is good and we'll make the best of it."

She and her husband are no stranger to hurricanes. They've been through their fare share of them. However, this one is a bit more intimidating, they say. 

"This one seems like it's the scariest of all of them," he said. "But we're prepared."

Many of the others inside shared the same sentiment, they're nervous. However, they're confident that once this storm passes through, they're going to be okay. Despite not evacuating the area, they think they'll be safely hunkered down in their homes.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.