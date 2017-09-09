Tornado touches down in Broward County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tornado touches down in Broward County

MIAMI, Fla. -- A tornado touched down in Oakland Park Saturday evening, National Weather Service officials in Miami said. 

The tornado was spotted at about 7 p.m. in the Broward County city. 

The county was under a Tornado Warning for more than an hour. 

Officials do not yet know the tornado's strength or how many people were affected. 

Viewer McKenna Fogarty spotted this funnel cloud in Coral Ridge in Fort Lauderdale around the same time. 

WPTV will update this story when more information becomes available. 

