1 Injured after motorcycle vs. vehicle crash

One person was injured following a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in Boca Raton Saturday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The crash happened near Serene Meadow Drive and Twin Meadow Lakes Drive. 

The patient was transported to a local trauma hospital. 

 

