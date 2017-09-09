Irma bringing rough weather to South Florida

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Closing in on southwest Florida tomorrow morning, fringe effects and coastal impacts expected in Carolinas

Heavy squalls with embedded tornadoes are sweeping across South Florida as the eye of Hurricane Irma moves away from Cuba and closer to Florida.

Tropical storm conditions are now affecting the Florida Keys. Major hurricane force winds are expected there at daybreak.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Irma remains a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds.

Irma was briefly at a Category 5 strength late Friday, but winds have been decreasing.

The track has the eye over Fort Myers Sunday at 8 p.m. and Tampa around 6 a.m. Monday.

Other than a small piece of rural western Okeechobee County, the WPTV-viewing area is completely out of the cone. However, winds on Sunday could still approach 70 mph to 80 mph with 10 to 15 inches of rain by Monday.

"I'm hearing that people are taking down shutters. I think they will regret it. These feeder bands pack a punch, and it will be very unsettling for some. Tropical storm winds are now 195 mph from the center," Storm Team 5 Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said.





The hurricane is still moving about 9 mph (19.3 kph) toward the west.

A northwest motion is expected to begin tonight with a turn toward the north-northwest on Sunday.

On the forecast track, the core of Irma will continue to move near the north coast of Cuba during the next few hours, and will reach the Florida Keys Sunday morning. The hurricane is expected to move along or near the southwest coast of Florida Sunday afternoon.

Irma is forecast to restrengthen once it moves away from Cuba and remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km). Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International airport recently reported a sustained wind of 47 mph (76 km/h) and a gust of 70 mph (113 km/h).

Hurricane Warnings are northward along the Florida Peninsula.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Jose is a Category 4 hurricane, about 95 miles (155 kilometers) east-northeast of The Northern Leeward Islands, moving toward the islands at 14 mph (23 kph) with winds reaching 145 mph.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Katia made landfall late Friday north of Tecolutla, Mexico and weakened to a tropical storm. By early Saturday morning it was 150 miles (245 kilometers) south of Tampico, Mexico, moving sluggishly at only 2 mph (3.2 kph) near the Sierra Madre Mountains with maximum winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was expected to weaken further throughout the day.