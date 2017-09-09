Irma bringing rough weather to South Florida

Story Video: Click here
Heavy squalls with embedded tornadoes are sweeping across South Florida as the eye of Hurricane Irma moves away from Cuba and closer to Florida.
Tropical storm conditions are now affecting the Florida Keys. Major hurricane force winds are expected there at daybreak.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Irma remains a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds.
Irma was briefly at a Category 5 strength late Friday, but winds have been decreasing.
The track has the eye over Fort Myers Sunday at 8 p.m. and Tampa around 6 a.m. Monday.
Other than a small piece of rural western Okeechobee County, the WPTV-viewing area is completely out of the cone. However, winds on Sunday could still approach 70 mph to 80 mph with 10 to 15 inches of rain by Monday.
"I'm hearing that people are taking down shutters. I think they will regret it. These feeder bands pack a punch, and it will be very unsettling for some. Tropical storm winds are now 195 mph from the center," Storm Team 5 Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said.
The hurricane is still moving about 9 mph (19.3 kph) toward the west.
A northwest motion is expected to begin tonight with a turn toward the north-northwest on Sunday.
On the forecast track, the core of Irma will continue to move near the north coast of Cuba during the next few hours, and will reach the Florida Keys Sunday morning. The hurricane is expected to move along or near the southwest coast of Florida Sunday afternoon.
Irma is forecast to restrengthen once it moves away from Cuba and remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km). Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International airport recently reported a sustained wind of 47 mph (76 km/h) and a gust of 70 mph (113 km/h).
Hurricane Warnings are northward along the Florida Peninsula.
In the Atlantic, Hurricane Jose is a Category 4 hurricane, about 95 miles (155 kilometers) east-northeast of The Northern Leeward Islands, moving toward the islands at 14 mph (23 kph) with winds reaching 145 mph.
In the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Katia made landfall late Friday north of Tecolutla, Mexico and weakened to a tropical storm. By early Saturday morning it was 150 miles (245 kilometers) south of Tampico, Mexico, moving sluggishly at only 2 mph (3.2 kph) near the Sierra Madre Mountains with maximum winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was expected to weaken further throughout the day.
Associated Press 2017
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...* South Santee River southward around the Florida peninsula to theSuwanee River* Florida Keys* Tampa BayA Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...* North of the Suwanee River to Ochlockonee RiverA Hurricane Warning is in effect for...* Fernandina Beach southward around the Florida peninsula to IndianPass* Florida Keys* Lake Okeechobee* Florida Bay* Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus,Villa Clara, Matanzas, and Havana* Andros Island, Bimini and Grand BahamaA Hurricane Watch is in effect for...* North of Fernandina Beach to Edisto Beach* West of the Aucilla River to Indian PassA Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...* West of Indian Pass to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line* North of Fernandina Beach to South Santee RiverA Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
