Irma brings tornadoes, squalls to South Florida

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Closing in on southwest Florida tomorrow morning, fringe effects and coastal impacts expected in Carolinas

At 8 p.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Irma remains a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds.

Heavy squalls with embedded tornadoes are sweeping across South Florida as the eye of Irma moves away from Cuba and closer to Florida.

The National Weather Service in Miami posted on Twitter Saturday evening that a tornado had touched the ground in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Oakland Park. It wasn't immediately clear how much damaged was caused.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Rick Scott is urging Floridians to be "patient" and not quickly rush back to their homes once Irma passes. He says the massive storm is likely to cause widespread damage and that people should stay away until they are told by local officials that they can return

The center of Hurricane Irma has now cleared the Cuban coast and entered the Florida Straits, where bathtub-warm water of nearly 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) will enable the storm to intensify.

Irma had fallen to a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds, but National Hurricane Center spokesman and meteorologist Dennis Feltgen says it's already showing signs at high altitudes of regaining its previous powerhouse strength and becoming better organized.

And because this storm is more than 350 miles (563 kilometers) wide, the Miami area is NOT in the clear just because Irma's eye is shifting to the west.

The forecasts even have Irma maintaining hurricane strength well into Georgia on Monday.

Tropical storm conditions are now affecting the Florida Keys. Major hurricane force winds are expected there at daybreak.

The track has the eye over Fort Myers Sunday at 8 p.m. and Tampa around 6 a.m. Monday.

Other than a small piece of rural western Okeechobee County, the WPTV-viewing area is completely out of the cone. However, winds on Sunday could still approach 70 mph to 80 mph with 10 to 15 inches of rain by Monday.

"I'm hearing that people are taking down shutters. I think they will regret it. These feeder bands pack a punch, and it will be very unsettling for some. Tropical storm winds are now 195 mph from the center," Storm Team 5 Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said.

The hurricane is still moving about 9 mph (19.3 kph) toward the west.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km). Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International airport recently reported a sustained wind of 47 mph (76 km/h) and a gust of 70 mph (113 km/h).