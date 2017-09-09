VIDEO: Firefighter rescues dog caught in canal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. -- A Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter acted fast Saturday to rescue a dog that had fallen in a canal. 

Deerfield Beach crews were called to the scene after residents nearby spotted the pooch frantically struggling to stay above water.

Officials said they didn't know how the dog got into the canal, but strong winds and rain from Hurricane Irma may be to blame.

The firefighter dove in to the canal and swam about 1,000 feet. The dog was about to go under when the firefighter reached it. He then attached a buoy vest around the dog, and pulled it back to shore.

The dog collapsed from exhaustion on shore as firefighters tended to it. After a short time, the dog came to.

The person who captured video of the rescue said the dog was later reunited with its owner.

