VIDEO: Firefighter rescues dog caught in canal

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Closing in on southwest Florida tomorrow morning, fringe effects and coastal impacts expected in Carolinas

IRMA UPDATE: Closing in on southwest Florida tomorrow morning, fringe effects and coastal impacts expected in Carolinas

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. -- A Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter acted fast Saturday to rescue a dog that had fallen in a canal.

Deerfield Beach crews were called to the scene after residents nearby spotted the pooch frantically struggling to stay above water.

Officials said they didn't know how the dog got into the canal, but strong winds and rain from Hurricane Irma may be to blame.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline | Hurricane Hacks

The firefighter dove in to the canal and swam about 1,000 feet. The dog was about to go under when the firefighter reached it. He then attached a buoy vest around the dog, and pulled it back to shore.

The dog collapsed from exhaustion on shore as firefighters tended to it. After a short time, the dog came to.

The person who captured video of the rescue said the dog was later reunited with its owner.