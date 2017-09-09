VIDEO: Hurricane Irma's winds cause waterspout - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

VIDEO: Hurricane Irma's winds cause waterspout

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A waterspout was caught on video Saturday in Broward County. 

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline |  Hurricane Hacks

The stunning footage shows the waterspout as it came onshore at about 6:30 p.m. near Earl Lifshey Ocean Park in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. 

Heavy squalls with embedded tornadoes are sweeping across South Florida as the eye of Irma moves closer to Florida. 

The National Weather Service in Miami posted on Twitter Saturday evening that a tornado had touched the ground in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Oakland Park. It wasn't immediately clear how much damaged was caused.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.