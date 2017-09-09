Man busted during evacuation with burglary tools

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Closing in on southwest Florida tomorrow morning, fringe effects and coastal impacts expected in Carolinas

IRMA UPDATE: Closing in on southwest Florida tomorrow morning, fringe effects and coastal impacts expected in Carolinas

A Broward man with a fishy story was arrested Saturday in Martin County during mandatory evacuations for Hurricane Irene.

Leon Joseph Salters, 24, of Pompano Beach, was pulled over for a traffic stop on Kanner Highway.

He couldn't explain to Martin County deputies why he was out driving, except to say that he was visiting a friend. But he couldn't remember where his friend lived.

He also couldn't explain why he had a camouflage facemask, gloves, flashlight, screwdriver and drill in his rental car. Baffled too was he as to why the key to a stolen BWM was found in his car.

RELATED: Looting arrest made in St. Lucie County

Deputies say surveillance video shows Salters driving out of the Stuart Yacht and Country Club earlier in the day. At the same time a stolen BMW was seen exiting the neighborhood.

The stolen car was later seen in Sewall's Point, and the driver fled when police spotted the car.

Detectives are getting a search warrant for Salters' rented Hyundai to see if it contains any stolen property.

He has been charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia. More charges are pending.