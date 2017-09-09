Man busted during evacuation with burglary tools - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man busted during evacuation with burglary tools

A Broward man with a fishy story was arrested Saturday in Martin County during mandatory evacuations for Hurricane Irene.

Leon Joseph Salters, 24, of Pompano Beach, was pulled over for a traffic stop on Kanner Highway.

He couldn't explain to Martin County deputies why he was out driving, except to say that he was visiting a friend. But he couldn't remember where his friend lived.

He also couldn't explain why he had a camouflage facemask, gloves, flashlight, screwdriver and drill in his rental car. Baffled too was he as to why the key to a stolen BWM was found in his car.

RELATED: Looting arrest made in St. Lucie County

Deputies say surveillance video shows Salters driving out of the Stuart Yacht and Country Club earlier in the day. At the same time a stolen BMW was seen exiting the neighborhood.

The stolen car was later seen in Sewall's Point, and the driver fled when police spotted the car.

Detectives are getting a search warrant for Salters' rented Hyundai to see if it contains any stolen property.

He has been charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia. More charges are pending.

