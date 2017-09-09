Feeder band from Irma hits St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Feeder band from Irma hits St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- Some harsh weather is hitting South Florida as Hurricane Irma inches closer to the state.

A viewer sent WPTV video of a large feeder band from Irma rolling through North Hutchinson Island at about 9:35 p.m. Saturday.

