Thousands without power before Irma landfall

Saturday, September 9 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-09-10 03:33:19 GMT
11PM Saturday Irma Currents
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.
Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-07 15:48:55 GMT
Friday, September 8 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:30:19 GMT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
As Hurricane Irma approaches Florida, thousands of people are already without power from the storm's powerful winds.
At 11 p.m. Saturday, FPL reports:
Palm Beach County: 9,880 customers without power
Martin County: 280 customers without power
St. Lucie County: 280 customers without power
Indian River County: 470 customers without power
Okeechobee County: 50 customers without power
Broward County: 49,210 customers without power
Miami-Dade County: 109,320 customers without power
A "customer" can represent a household or business, so the number of people without power is higher. If you are affected, you can check FPL's Power Tracker to find out how widespread the outage is. You can also download FPL's mobile app to get updates.
Lake Worth Utilities, which services that city's 39,910 residents, as of the latest Census in 2010, reports 12 customers without power at 11 p.m.
Vero Beach Utilities , which serves the city's 15,220 residents, reports 46 customers without power.