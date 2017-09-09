Thousands without power before Irma landfall - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Thousands without power before Irma landfall

As Hurricane Irma approaches Florida, thousands of people are already without power from the storm's powerful winds.

At 11 p.m. Saturday, FPL reports:

  • Palm Beach County: 9,880 customers without power
  • Martin County: 280 customers without power
  • St. Lucie County: 280 customers without power
  • Indian River County: 470 customers without power
  • Okeechobee County: 50 customers without power
  • Broward County: 49,210 customers without power
  • Miami-Dade County: 109,320 customers without power

A "customer" can represent a household or business, so the number of people without power is higher. If you are affected, you can check FPL's Power Tracker to find out how widespread the outage is. You can also download FPL's mobile app to get updates. 

Lake Worth Utilities, which services that city's 39,910 residents, as of the latest Census in 2010, reports 12 customers without power at 11 p.m.

Vero Beach Utilities , which serves the city's 15,220 residents, reports 46 customers without power.

