Life-threatening storm hitting Florida Keys

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Closing in on southwest Florida tomorrow morning, fringe effects and coastal impacts expected in Carolinas

IRMA UPDATE: Closing in on southwest Florida tomorrow morning, fringe effects and coastal impacts expected in Carolinas

Story Video: Click here

A life-threatening storm with hurricane force winds is impacting the Florida Keys and is expected to hit the West Coast of Florida.

At 11 p.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Category 3 Hurricane Irma's winds remained at 120 mph.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline | Hurricane Hacks

Irma is moving slowly northwestward away from the north coast of Cuba near 6 mph (9 km/h). A turn toward the north-northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected through late Monday.

On the forecast track, the center of Irma is expected to cross the Lower Florida Keys Sunday morning and then move near or along the west coast of Florida Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Irma should then move inland over the Florida panhandle and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon.

Irma is forecast to restrengthen a little while it moves through the Straits of Florida and remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches the Florida Keys and the west coast of Florida.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 933 mb (27.55 inches).

The Storm Surge Warning has been extended westward from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River.

The Storm Surge Warning has been discontinued north of North Miami Beach to Jupiter Inlet. The government of Cuba has discontinued the Hurricane Warning for the province of Camaguey.

Heavy squalls with embedded tornadoes are sweeping across South Florida as the eye of Irma moves closer to Florida.

The National Weather Service in Miami said Saturday evening that a tornado had touched the ground in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Oakland Park. It wasn't immediately clear how much damaged was caused.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Rick Scott is urging Floridians to be "patient" and not quickly rush back to their homes once Irma passes. He says the massive storm is likely to cause widespread damage and that people should stay away until they are told by local officials that they can return

The WPTV-viewing area is completely out of the cone. However, winds on Sunday could still approach 70 mph to 80 mph with 10 to 15 inches of rain by Monday.

Irma is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Wednesday:

Northern Cuba...10 to 15 inches, isolated 20 inches.

Southern Cuba...5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches.

Western Bahamas...3 to 6 inches, isolated 10 inches.

The Florida Keys...10 to 20 inches, isolated 25 inches.

The Florida peninsula and southeast Georgia...8 to 15 inches, isolated 20 inches.

The eastern Florida Panhandle and southern South Carolina...4 to 8 inches, isolated 10 inches.

Rest of eastern Georgia, western South Carolina, and western North Carolina...4 to 8 inches.

Western Georgia, eastern and northern Alabama, and southern Tennessee...2 to 5 inches.

In all areas this rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and, in some areas, mudslides.