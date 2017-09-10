Irma dumps 10 inches of rain on Fort Pierce

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Intensifies to Category 4 before imminent landfall in Florida Keys

Hurricane Irma has drenched Fort Pierce and other sections of St. Lucie County.

In Fort Pierce alone more than 10 inches of rain has fallen, and almost 8 inches has fallen in St. Lucie Village.

The National Weather Service had posted a flash flood warning for a time in northern St. Lucie County.

There are reports of impassable roads in Ft. Pierce & water entering homes.

Fort Pierce police are asking residents to stay off the streets and wait until the water recedes before heading out.

Barry Finkelstein posted a video to the WPTV Facebook page of high water on 33rd Avenue.

St. Lucie County Road Conditions as of 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10



900 BLK S. 3rd St. (S. 3rd St. is passable) Flooded Fort Pierce

Citrus Ave/US 1 (US 1 is passable) Flooded Fort Pierce

Atlantic Ave/33rd St. Flooded Fort Pierce

Okeechobee Rd./Hartman Ave. Flooded Fort Pierce

Delaware/S. 5th St. Flooded Fort Pierce

Orange Ave/Hartman Rd. Flooded Fort Pierce

Orange Ave/FFA Rd. Flooded Fort Pierce

Orange Ave/25th St. Flooded Fort Pierce

6100-BLK Orange Ave Flooded Fort Pierce

7300 Commercial Cir Flooded Fort Pierce

1500 BLK Old Dixie Hwy Flooded Fort Pierce

25th St./Ave S Flooded Fort Pierce

N. 8th St./Ave D Flooded Fort Pierce

Nebraska Ave/25th St. Flooded Fort Pierce

1200 BLK S. Ocean Dr. Flooded Fort Pierce

13th St/Ave D Flooded Fort Pierce

Orange Ave/10th St. Flooded Fort Pierce

Sw Bayshore Blvd/Sw Crosstown Pkwy Traffic lights out Port St Lucie

Indrio Rd.//N. US Highway 1 No power to traffic lights Fort Pierce