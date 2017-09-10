Irma dumps 10 inches of rain on Fort Pierce

Sunday, September 10 2017 6:26 AM EDT2017-09-10 10:26:00 GMT
Irma Currents Sunday AM
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.
Thursday, September 7 2017
Friday, September 8 2017
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
The National Weather Service had posted a flash flood warning for a time in northern St. Lucie County.
There are reports of impassable roads in Ft. Pierce & water entering homes.
Fort Pierce police are asking residents to stay off the streets and wait until the water recedes before heading out.
Barry Finkelstein posted a video to the WPTV Facebook page of high water on 33rd Avenue.
St. Lucie County Road Conditions as of 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10
900 BLK S. 3rd St. (S. 3rd St. is passable) Flooded Fort Pierce Citrus Ave/US 1 (US 1 is passable) Flooded Fort Pierce Atlantic Ave/33rd St. Flooded Fort Pierce Okeechobee Rd./Hartman Ave. Flooded Fort Pierce Delaware/S. 5th St. Flooded Fort Pierce Orange Ave/Hartman Rd. Flooded Fort Pierce Orange Ave/FFA Rd. Flooded Fort Pierce Orange Ave/25th St. Flooded Fort Pierce 6100-BLK Orange Ave Flooded Fort Pierce 7300 Commercial Cir Flooded Fort Pierce 1500 BLK Old Dixie Hwy Flooded Fort Pierce 25th St./Ave S Flooded Fort Pierce N. 8th St./Ave D Flooded Fort Pierce Nebraska Ave/25th St. Flooded Fort Pierce 1200 BLK S. Ocean Dr. Flooded Fort Pierce 13th St/Ave D Flooded Fort Pierce Orange Ave/10th St. Flooded Fort Pierce Sw Bayshore Blvd/Sw Crosstown Pkwy Traffic lights out Port St Lucie Indrio Rd.//N. US Highway 1 No power to traffic lights Fort Pierce
4am | The sun hasn't even risen, & Ft Pierce has already broken their previous rainfall record for today (1.63"); measuring 3.93" as of now!