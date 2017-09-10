Irma dumps 10 inches of rain on Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Irma dumps 10 inches of rain on Fort Pierce

Hurricane Irma has drenched Fort Pierce and other sections of St. Lucie County.

In Fort Pierce alone more than 10 inches of rain has fallen, and almost 8 inches has fallen in St. Lucie Village.

The National Weather Service had posted a flash flood warning for a time in northern St. Lucie County.

There are reports of impassable roads in Ft. Pierce & water entering homes.

Fort Pierce police are asking residents to stay off the streets and wait until the water recedes before heading out.

Barry Finkelstein posted a video to the WPTV Facebook page of high water on 33rd Avenue. 

 

St. Lucie County Road Conditions as of 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10
 
900 BLK S. 3rd St. (S. 3rd St. is passable) Flooded Fort Pierce
Citrus Ave/US 1 (US 1 is passable) Flooded Fort Pierce
Atlantic Ave/33rd St. Flooded Fort Pierce
Okeechobee Rd./Hartman Ave. Flooded Fort Pierce
Delaware/S. 5th St. Flooded Fort Pierce
Orange Ave/Hartman Rd. Flooded Fort Pierce
Orange Ave/FFA Rd. Flooded Fort Pierce
Orange Ave/25th St. Flooded Fort Pierce
6100-BLK Orange Ave Flooded Fort Pierce
7300 Commercial Cir Flooded Fort Pierce
1500 BLK Old Dixie Hwy Flooded Fort Pierce
25th St./Ave S Flooded Fort Pierce
N. 8th St./Ave D Flooded Fort Pierce
Nebraska Ave/25th St. Flooded Fort Pierce
1200 BLK S. Ocean Dr. Flooded Fort Pierce
13th St/Ave D Flooded Fort Pierce
Orange Ave/10th St. Flooded Fort Pierce
Sw Bayshore Blvd/Sw Crosstown Pkwy Traffic lights out Port St Lucie
Indrio Rd.//N. US Highway 1 No power to traffic lights Fort Pierce

