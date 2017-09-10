Boynton officer exposed to possible fentanyl

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A Boynton Beach officer may have been exposed to fentanyl during a curfew traffic stop, authorities said.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, officers saw a white Mercedes sedan speed away from Little League Park. They later conducted a traffic stop.

According to a police report, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver consented a search of the vehicle before police said they found crack cocaine and marijuana.

Members of Narcotics Unit also conducted a search and said they found a black Glock 43 firearm loaded with bullets underneath the driver seat. They said the weapon had been stolen in Melbourne.

Oxydone, Heroin, a digital scale and $6,140 in cash were also found inside the vehicle, police said.

The driver, Jean Joseph, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of Molly, tampering physical evidence, introducing a controlled substance into a holding facility, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating county curfew. He was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

During the search, an officer became ill. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and "is OK," police said.