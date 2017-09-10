Boynton officer exposed to possible fentanyl - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton officer exposed to possible fentanyl

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A Boynton Beach officer may have been exposed to fentanyl during a curfew traffic stop, authorities said.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, officers saw a white Mercedes sedan speed away from Little League Park. They later conducted a traffic stop.

According to a police report, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver consented a search of the vehicle before police said they found crack cocaine and marijuana.

Members of Narcotics Unit also conducted a search and said they found a black Glock 43 firearm loaded with bullets underneath the driver seat. They said the weapon had been stolen in Melbourne. 

Oxydone, Heroin, a digital scale and $6,140 in cash were also found inside the vehicle, police said.

The driver, Jean Joseph, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of Molly, tampering physical evidence, introducing a controlled substance into a holding facility, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating county curfew. He was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail. 

During the search, an officer became ill. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and "is OK," police said.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.