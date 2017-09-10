Zoo animals moved into jail for safety - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Zoo animals moved into jail for safety

MIAMI -- Mo the Sloth and Kramer the Emu are as innocent as they come, but they're doing time in a county jail in Florida.

So are plenty of horses, pigs, goats, sheep, tropical birds, alligators, snakes, turtles and other species the sheriff's office cares for at a farm for abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated animals.

Once the 426 humans who normally occupy cells at the Monroe County Jail were evacuated by bus to lockups in Palm Beach County, there was an opportunity to move 250 animals indoors, rather than leave them exposed to Hurricane Irma's storm surge, rains and wind.

After all, hurricane preparedness wasn't just about protecting humans and buildings. All over Florida, from zoos to refuges to shelters, getting animals ready for the storm was a top priority as well.

Associated Press 2017

