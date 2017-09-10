Zoo animals moved into jail for safety

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

MIAMI -- Mo the Sloth and Kramer the Emu are as innocent as they come, but they're doing time in a county jail in Florida.

So are plenty of horses, pigs, goats, sheep, tropical birds, alligators, snakes, turtles and other species the sheriff's office cares for at a farm for abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated animals.

Once the 426 humans who normally occupy cells at the Monroe County Jail were evacuated by bus to lockups in Palm Beach County, there was an opportunity to move 250 animals indoors, rather than leave them exposed to Hurricane Irma's storm surge, rains and wind.

After all, hurricane preparedness wasn't just about protecting humans and buildings. All over Florida, from zoos to refuges to shelters, getting animals ready for the storm was a top priority as well.