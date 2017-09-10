South Miami residents cleaning up storm damage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

South Miami residents cleaning up storm damage

Residents in one South Miami Dade neighborhood are cleaning up, after the say a tornado touched down on their street.

Up and down the neighborhood near Cutler Bay, trees were splintered, fences were torn down, and debris littered the roadway in the neighborhood.

One large tree was knocked down in one neighbor’s backyard, bringing down a power line with it.

Residents say the storm hit earlier in the day.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed if a tornado indeed touched down in the neighborhood. 

