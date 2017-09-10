Thousands without power as Irma inches closer

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Intensifies to Category 4 before imminent landfall in Florida Keys

IRMA UPDATE: Intensifies to Category 4 before imminent landfall in Florida Keys

Story Video: Click here

As Hurricane Irma approaches Florida, thousands of people are already without power from the storm's powerful winds.

At 6 a.m. Sunday, FPL reports:

Palm Beach County: 41,460 customers without power

Martin County: 460 customers without power

St. Lucie County: 720 customers without power

Indian River County: 720 customers without power

Okeechobee County: 80 customers without power

Broward County: 130,990 customers without power

Miami-Dade County: 250,740 customers without power

These numbers are fluctuating so check the FPL Power Tracker for the latest.

A "customer" can represent a household or business, so the number of people without power is higher. If you are affected, you can check FPL's Power Tracker to find out how widespread the outage is. You can also download FPL's mobile app to get updates.

Earlier this week, FPL warned customers that there was a good likelihood of outages.

“There’s just simply no way to hurricane-proof an electric system,” Robert Gould, chief communications officer for FPL, said. “It’s just virtually impossible.”

The company has invested heavily since 2005 in hardening its infrastructure.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline | Hurricane Hacks

Watch below: Feeder band from Irma hits St. Lucie County Saturday night.