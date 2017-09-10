Thousands without power as Irma inches closer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Thousands without power as Irma inches closer

As Hurricane Irma approaches Florida, thousands of people are already without power from the storm's powerful winds.

At 6 a.m. Sunday, FPL reports:

  • Palm Beach County: 41,460 customers without power
  • Martin County: 460 customers without power
  • St. Lucie County: 720 customers without power
  • Indian River County: 720 customers without power
  • Okeechobee County: 80 customers without power
  • Broward County: 130,990 customers without power
  • Miami-Dade County: 250,740 customers without power

These numbers are fluctuating so check the FPL Power Tracker for the latest.

A "customer" can represent a household or business, so the number of people without power is higher. If you are affected, you can check FPL's Power Tracker to find out how widespread the outage is. You can also download FPL's mobile app to get updates. 

Earlier this week, FPL warned customers that there was a good likelihood of outages.

“There’s just simply no way to hurricane-proof an electric system,” Robert Gould, chief communications officer for FPL, said. “It’s just virtually impossible.”

The company has invested heavily since 2005 in hardening its infrastructure.

Watch below: Feeder band from Irma hits St. Lucie County Saturday night.

 
