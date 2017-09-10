Flooding near Fellsmere Elementary - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Flooding near Fellsmere Elementary

Roads near Fellsmere Elementary School in Indian River County are starting to flood and officials warn they may be impassable soon. 

There are about 100 people using the school as a shelter but official say there is not a threat to the school. 

They urge anyone still needing to get to the shelter to do so as soon as possible. 

