Fallen tree lands on homeowner's house

As Irma moves north, her might bands of wind and rain continue wreaking havoc on South Florida.

One homeowner in West Palm Beach has a problem that thousands of others will have to confront: Downed trees on their property.

A huge tree fell on the owner's house on Churchill Street, south of downtown West Palm Beach.

It did not initially appear anyone was injured.

 

 

 

