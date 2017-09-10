Officers killed in possible Irma-related crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officers killed in possible Irma-related crash

A Hardee County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had been helping at an evacuation shelter was killed on her way home to pick up supplies for the shelter, according to WFLA.com.

A Hardee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Julie Bridges was a 13-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, NBC-2.com reported.

WFLA.com said the person in the other car was also killed.  That person was a department of corrections officer.

It wasn't immediately clear what role the weather may have played.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the county, saying a severe thunderstorm was in the area.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Greg Bueno says troopers are investigating the crash and no further details were immediately available.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

 

