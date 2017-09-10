Officers killed in possible Irma-related crash

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.

IRMA UPDATE: A break down of the local wind, rain, tornado and coastal flooding impacts

A Hardee County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had been helping at an evacuation shelter was killed on her way home to pick up supplies for the shelter, according to WFLA.com.

A Hardee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Julie Bridges was a 13-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, NBC-2.com reported.

WFLA.com said the person in the other car was also killed. That person was a department of corrections officer.

It wasn't immediately clear what role the weather may have played.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the county, saying a severe thunderstorm was in the area.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Greg Bueno says troopers are investigating the crash and no further details were immediately available.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.