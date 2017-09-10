Crane collapses in Miami

Sunday, September 10 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-09-10 14:01:36 GMT
Irma's wind and rain Monday afternono
As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.
As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.
Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-07 15:48:55 GMT
Friday, September 8 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:30:19 GMT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
The weather service's Miami office said in a Tweet that one of its employees witnessed the crane boom and counterweight collapse in downtown Miami. The employee captured video of the collapse.
It wasn't immediately clear if the collapse caused damage or injuries.
The cranes have been a concern.
Construction sites across Irma's potential path in Florida were locked down to remove or secure building materials, tools and debris that could be flung by Irma's winds.
But the horizontal arms of the tall tower cranes remained loose despite the potential danger of collapse. According to city officials, it would have taken about two weeks to move the cranes and there wasn't enough time.