Where to watch NFL football - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Where to watch NFL football

NBC programming including tonight's New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys football game can be found on Comcast subchannel 217, or over the air on channel 5.3. Cable and satellite subscribers can also watch here. DirecTV will not carry the game on a subchannel.
 
Two games set to air on Fox 29 -- the Atlanta Falcons vs the Chicago Bears, and the Seattle Seahawks vs the Green Bay Packers -- will not be airing over the air. They can be streamed on the Fox Sports Go app. Download the app for any apple or android phone or tablet.

