Suspect shot, wounded during Irma burglary

Suspect shot, wounded during Irma burglary

WESTON, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a teenage suspect who was found burglarizing a home as Hurricane Irma began lashing the region.

Broward County sheriff's spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said deputies went to a suburban Fort Lauderdale home early Sunday after being called by out-of-town homeowners who said their surveillance equipment had alerted them that someone was inside.

The deputies confronted the suspect outside the house and at least one fired shots, wounding him. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds. Oglesby said an accomplice was arrested.

The names of the deputies involved and the suspects were not immediately released. The exact ages of the suspects were also not released.

