2 People overdose at Palm Beach County shelters

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.

As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.

IRMA UPDATE: A break down of the local wind, rain, tornado and coastal flooding impacts

IRMA UPDATE: A break down of the local wind, rain, tornado and coastal flooding impacts

According to county officials, two people have overdosed at emergency shelters set up for Hurricane Irma evacuees in Palm Beach County.

It is still unclear exactly where the overdoses occurred. Reporters staying at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center were told firefighters were working to tally up the total number of overdoses, but could confirm at least two incidents.

Additionally, sources who work for the county say shelters are receiving an influx of individuals from sober homes.

“Since sober homes are unlicensed and unregulated in the state of Florida, they are not required to notify shelters when they drop off recovering addicts,” said State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

Delray Beach has a high concentration of sober homes in the area, and sources working for the county say that is where the majority of individuals living in sober homes are seeking shelter.

Aronberg says shelters are aware of the issue, and have been equipped with extra Narcan.

“If you are staying at a shelter, do not be alarmed,” Aronberg told Contact 5 Investigator Merris Badcock. “These shelters are very well run, and have a lot of law enforcement on site.”