PBSO: 45 arrested for violating county curfew

Forty-five people were arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail since the county's mandatory curfew went into effect Saturday afternoon. 

State Attorney Dave Aronberg said they'll be locked up until the curfew is lifted. 

The curfew has been in effect since 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says out of the 45 arrested, 25 people were just arrested for breaking the curfew.

The other 20 arrested were also charged with various other crimes, like cocaine possession and burglary. 

Aronberg said getting arrested for violating curfew, is a second-degree misdemeanor, and can result in a $500 fine.

"We're concerned that people will exploit the hurricane for their own financial benefit, to loot, to commit auto theft, burglaries, robberies, and if you're on the street, after a curfew, when there's no businesses open during a hurricane, then the presumption is, you're up to no good. That's why police are more likely to make an arrest for a curfew violation, than to issue a ticket. But ultimately it's up to their discretion," said Aronberg.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says there were even more notices to appear written up, but they won't have those answers until the Clerk's Office opens back up. 

It is at the deputies' discretion whether to arrest offenders or give them a notice to appear at a later date.

