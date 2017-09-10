PBSO: 45 arrested for violating county curfew

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.

IRMA UPDATE: A break down of the local wind, rain, tornado and coastal flooding impacts

Forty-five people were arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail since the county's mandatory curfew went into effect Saturday afternoon.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg said they'll be locked up until the curfew is lifted.

The curfew has been in effect since 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says out of the 45 arrested, 25 people were just arrested for breaking the curfew.

The other 20 arrested were also charged with various other crimes, like cocaine possession and burglary.

Aronberg said getting arrested for violating curfew, is a second-degree misdemeanor, and can result in a $500 fine.

"We're concerned that people will exploit the hurricane for their own financial benefit, to loot, to commit auto theft, burglaries, robberies, and if you're on the street, after a curfew, when there's no businesses open during a hurricane, then the presumption is, you're up to no good. That's why police are more likely to make an arrest for a curfew violation, than to issue a ticket. But ultimately it's up to their discretion," said Aronberg.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says there were even more notices to appear written up, but they won't have those answers until the Clerk's Office opens back up.

It is at the deputies' discretion whether to arrest offenders or give them a notice to appear at a later date.