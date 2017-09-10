Cranes collapse in Miami

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.

As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.

IRMA UPDATE: A break down of the local wind, rain, tornado and coastal flooding impacts

IRMA UPDATE: A break down of the local wind, rain, tornado and coastal flooding impacts

Story Video: Click here

(AP) -- Miami City Manager Daniel Alfonso says a second tower crane has collapsed into a building under construction in the city's downtown area. Alfonso told The Associated Press that the crane collapsed in a large development with multiple towers being built by Grand Paraiso.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline | Hurricane Hacks

Another crane collapsed earlier Sunday onto a high-rise building that's under construction in a bayfront area filled with hotels and high-rise condo and office buildings, near AmericanAirlines Arena. No injuries have been reported.

High winds are impeding Miami authorities' ability to reach the cranes, and authorities are urging people to avoid the areas.

Alfonso says the approximately two-dozen other cranes in the city are still upright and built to withstand significant wind gusts.

The tower cranes working on construction sites throughout the city were a concern ahead of Irma. Moving the massive equipment, weighing up to 30,000 pounds (13,600 kilograms), is a slow process that would have taken about two weeks, according to city officials.