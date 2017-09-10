Looting incidents reported in Fort Lauderdale - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Looting incidents reported in Fort Lauderdale

Story Video: Click here

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.-- Despite punishing winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Irma, several reports of looting are coming in from around Fort Lauderdale.

Crews from affiliate station WPLG caught a group breaking into a sportswear store.

A group also reportedly looted a Foot Locker store in the same area.

South Florida police vowed to monitor the streets to prevent looting. But winds are so unsafe it's not known if units were on patrol.

 

WPTV

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.