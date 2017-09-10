Millions without power due to Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Millions without power due to Irma

Story Video: Click here

About 2 million people are without power as Hurricane Irma's massive winds slam South Florida. 

At 4 p.m. Sunday, FPL reports:

  • Palm Beach County: 324,330 customers without power
  • Martin County: 14,880 customers without power
  • St. Lucie County: 22,510 customers without power
  • Indian River County: 2,210 customers without power
  • Okeechobee County: 1,710 customers without power
  • Broward County: 608,070 customers without power
  • Miami-Dade County: 845,100 customers without power

These numbers are fluctuating so check the FPL Power Tracker for the latest.

A "customer" can represent a household or business, so the number of people without power is higher. If you are affected, you can check FPL's Power Tracker to find out how widespread the outage is. You can also download FPL's mobile app to get updates. 

Earlier this week, FPL warned customers that there was a good likelihood of outages.

“There’s just simply no way to hurricane-proof an electric system,” Robert Gould, chief communications officer for FPL, said. “It’s just virtually impossible.”

The company has invested heavily since 2005 in hardening its infrastructure.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline |  Hurricane Hacks

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.