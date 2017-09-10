The most intense video from Irma's wrath

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.

IRMA UPDATE: Category 2 Irma is devastating South Florida. Impacts from the outer edge of storm arrive here tomorrow.

Hurricane Irma's shift west was a lucky break for South Florida and the Treasure Coast -- but that doesn't mean the area escaped Irma's wrath.

Heavy squalls with embedded tornadoes have been sweeping across South Florida as Irma shifts up the west coast.

Here's some of the most intense video we've seen. (Please remember to always choose safety over gathering photos and videos. Your life is more important. Stay safe!)

Roof of a home in #Miami coast being ripped off by powerful #HurricaneIrma winds. Terrifying stuff. These winds are no joke. #Irma pic.twitter.com/P0kMIKqlf6 — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) September 10, 2017

Store owners in #Miami watch as their store is surrounded by a wall of water. What a terrible and uneasy feeling. #HurricaneIrma #Irma @WFLA pic.twitter.com/F0wALvDpJz — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) September 10, 2017

Brickell area in #Miami taking the surge from #Irma. It's as deep as 2' at SE 12th St. & Brickell Ave. pic.twitter.com/UAhcDLij6N — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 10, 2017

Current Scene In Downtown Miami As #Irma Approaches pic.twitter.com/ccGpFtuX01 — Breaking911 Nature (@B911Nature) September 10, 2017

Video showing pool at Hilton Hotel on Okeechobee Blvd. pic.twitter.com/uzg9DTX3te — Tory Dunnan (@ToryDunnanTV) September 10, 2017