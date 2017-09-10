Where to watch NFL football tonight

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.

Because Hurricane Irma is impacting the viewing areas of WPTV and WFLX, both stations will continue to broadcast continuous coverage of the storm.

NBC programming, including tonight's New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys football game, can be found on Comcast subchannel 217, or over the air on channel 5.3. Cable and satellite subscribers can also watch here. DirecTV will not carry the game on a subchannel.



Two games set to air on Fox 29 -- the Atlanta Falcons vs the Chicago Bears, and the Seattle Seahawks vs the Green Bay Packers -- will not be airing over the air. They can be streamed on the Fox Sports Go app.