NKorea warns of harsh response over sanctions

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.

IRMA UPDATE: Category 2 Irma is devastating South Florida; impacts from the outer edge of storm arrive here Monday

TOKYO (AP) -- North Korea says it will make the United States pay a heavy price if a proposal Washington is backing to impose the toughest sanctions ever on Pyongyang is approved by the U.N. Security Council this week.

The North's Foreign Ministry issued a statement Monday saying it is watching the United States' moves closely and threatened it is "ready and willing" to respond with measures of its own.

The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea.

Last Tuesday, the U.S. circulated a draft resolution proposing the toughest-ever U.N. sanctions on North Korea, including a ban on all oil and natural gas exports to the country and a freeze on all foreign financial assets of the government and its leader, Kim Jong Un.