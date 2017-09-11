Large sinkhole destroys community entrance - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Large sinkhole destroys community entrance

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that a large sinkhole completely destroyed the entrance to the Indianwood community in Indiantown. 

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline |  Hurricane Hacks

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.