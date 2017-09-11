Should we be worried about Hurricane Jose? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Should we be worried about Hurricane Jose?

Hurricane Irma pummeled Florida Sunday and Monday, causing damage in almost every part of the state. 

But all the while, another major hurricane named Jose has been creeping its way toward the U.S.'s east coast as if to say: Don't forget about me. 

Here it is forming behind Irma in the Atlantic: 

So... should we be worried? 

At 11 p.m. Sunday, Category 3 Jose was located a few hundred miles to the north of Puerto Rico, steadily moving toward the northwest near 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

Courtesy National Weather Service

The National Weather Service is predicting a reduction in forward speed and a turn toward the north on Monday.

That's when things get interesting.

Jose's future

After Monday night, the National Weather Service says Jose may do something strange: it could hit the brakes and start a series of loops.

By Friday morning, after a full six days of movement, the National Hurricane Center expects Jose to be just 300 miles away from its current position.

Courtesy National Weather Service

Jose’s future after Friday is where it gets complicated.

The Washington Post reports forecast models are having a hard time figuring out what the state of the atmosphere will be like beyond five days.

That means Hurricane Irma’s ultimate path and eventual decay could play an important role in determining where Jose ends up.

Where does Jose end up?

Some Global Forecast System models bring Jose close enough to impact the east coast -- potentially the northeast.

Here's a look at Jose's spaghetti models from the National Center for Atmospheric Research. 

For now, only time will tell what Jose has in store for the U.S.

