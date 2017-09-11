Drone video shows Irma's devastation in Naples - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Drone video shows Irma's devastation in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. -- Irma pummeled almost all of Florida Sunday.

Now, drone footage from photographer Brian Emfinger is showing us the extent of the damage in one of the hardest hit cities: Naples.

Irma smacked the are at about 5 p.m., causing significant flooding a destruction. 

The National Hurricane Center said a federal tide gauge in Naples reported a 7-foot rise in water levels in just 90 minutes late Sunday.

Gretchen Blee, who moved with her husband to Naples from Long Island, New York, after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 heavily damaged their beach home, took cover in a hotel room as Irma raged.

"I said, 'Let's go and live the good life in paradise'," she said. "And here we are."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

