Drone video shows Irma's devastation in Naples

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Irma will continue to gradually weaken as it moves in northern Florida through daybreak Monday and into Georgia by Monday afternoon.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Irma will continue to gradually weaken as it moves in northern Florida through daybreak Monday and into Georgia by Monday afternoon.

Story Video: Click here

NAPLES, Fla. -- Irma pummeled almost all of Florida Sunday.

Now, drone footage from photographer Brian Emfinger is showing us the extent of the damage in one of the hardest hit cities: Naples.

Irma smacked the are at about 5 p.m., causing significant flooding a destruction.

The National Hurricane Center said a federal tide gauge in Naples reported a 7-foot rise in water levels in just 90 minutes late Sunday.

Gretchen Blee, who moved with her husband to Naples from Long Island, New York, after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 heavily damaged their beach home, took cover in a hotel room as Irma raged.

"I said, 'Let's go and live the good life in paradise'," she said. "And here we are."

Watch the video above to see some of the destruction.;

The Associated Press contributed to this report.