26 Cars catch fire after power pole comes down

26 Cars catch fire after power pole comes down

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue was on the scene of a car fire in Riviera Beach Sunday evening. 

The incident happened along Industrial Way, near Blue Heron Boulevard. 

Officials say a power line came down landing on top of a lot full of cars, setting them on fire.

FPL was also called to the scene to shut down the entire grid for the area so fire crews could get in and put the fire out. 

In total, 26 cars caught fire, officials said. 

 

 

