Police rescue mom, baby from flooded home

Updated: Monday, September 11 2017 4:43 AM EDT 2017-09-11 08:43:42 GMT Timing of impacts
Hurricane Irma has gradually weakened overnight and is now a category 1 hurricane. It will continue to weaken as it moves up central Florida and into Georgia through tonight.
We are still expecting the fringe effects will continue to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee during this afternoon and evening.
More >> Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 4:47 AM EDT 2017-09-07 08:47:14 GMT Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 11:58 AM EDT 2017-09-08 15:58:54 GMT Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds. More >> Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds. More >> Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 12:35 AM EDT 2017-09-07 04:35:55 GMT Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 3:41 AM EDT 2017-09-08 07:41:40 GMT
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
More >> Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT 2017-09-07 15:48:55 GMT Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 3:30 AM EDT 2017-09-08 07:30:19 GMT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, September 6 2017 4:37 AM EDT 2017-09-06 08:37:23 GMT Updated: Wednesday, September 6 2017 12:58 PM EDT 2017-09-06 16:58:16 GMT
After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.
A mother and her baby found themselves trapped Sunday as rising waters from Hurricane Irma filled their North Miami Beach home.
Officials say North Miami Beach Police received a call from a neighbor about a mother and her baby trapped inside their flooded home, located along the 2200 block of NE 137th Street.
The mom planned to wait until the storm cleared but the water began rising so fast inside her apartment, she had no choice but to call police for help, NBC News reported.
Police responded in special Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected military vehicle and rescued the mother and child.
The mother and baby were taken to the North Miami Beach Senior High School hurricane shelter to ride out the remainder of the storm.
Story from our news partner NBC Miami WPTV