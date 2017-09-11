26 Cars catch fire after power lines fall - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

26 Cars catch fire after power lines fall

Downed power lines are responsible for a fire Sunday night that burned 26 cars in Riviera Beach.   

The incident happened along Industrial Drive near Blue Heron Boulevard around 11 p.m. 

A power line landed on top of a lot of cars at the West Palm Beach Nissan, setting them on fire. 

Florida Power and Light was also called to the scene to shut down the entire grid for the area so fire crews could get in and put the fire out.

By Monday morning, the fire was out. 

