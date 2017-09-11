Police: Many roads are NOT passable - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Many roads are NOT passable

Police in many communities are urging drivers to stay off the roads until crews can assess damage and remove debris.

The concern is downed trees as well as power lines. Traffic lights might also be out.

 

