Sinkhole opens in Indiantown - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sinkhole opens in Indiantown

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that a large sinkhole destroyed one of the entrances to the Indianwood Golf and Country Club in Indiantown. 

Shopping carts and yellow tape were placed in front of the hole to prevent anyone from driving into it.

There is another entrance to the 55+ community.

 

