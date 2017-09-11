Marina damage at Taylor Creek Resort - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Marina damage at Taylor Creek Resort

Winds from Hurricane Irma damaged boats and coverings at the Taylor Creek Resort RV Park.

An initial assessment showed minimal damage to mobile homes.

Many residents hunkered down in the bath house and office during the storm.

There are trees and power lines down in the area.

 

